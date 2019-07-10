SEE IT: Delta engine falls apart midflight before emergency landing

Dramatic video footage taken by a passenger on board a Baltimore-bound flight Monday showed a loose spinner rattling in one of the engines before the plane was forced into an emergency landing.

Delta's Flight 1425 – a 32-year-old MD-88 – left Hartsfield-Jackson International Baltimore-Washington International around 12:48 Monday. About an hour into the flight, passengers said they heard a loud boom followed by smoke billowing into the cabin.

“It started slowing down a little bit and it was getting hot,” passenger Avery Porch told WMAR-TV. “I was about to be the first person to jump off.”

In the Twitter video, the detached spinner continues rattling while an orange glow emanates from the center.

VIRGINIA ATLANTIC FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING IN BOSTON AFTER FIRE BREAKS OUT IN CABIN

The flight made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina around 2:27 p.m. according to ABC News, the report said. All 148 passengers on board were safe, the report said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Delta provided passengers with a $30 food voucher while they waited to be re-routed on alternative flights. The airline later said the engine had been replaced and the airplane would resume Wednesday morning.

Delta Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.