Cruise ship passengers forced to remain on boat in Norway after positive COVID-19 test

Yet another cruise ship has been impacted by the coronavirus.

The ship’s passengers have been ordered to remain on board, despite docking at a harbor in Norway. Authorities are reportedly concerned after a passenger on a previous trip tested positive for the virus after returning home.

The ship, the SeaDream 1, is carrying 123 passengers and 85 crew members and docked at Bodo in Norway, the Associated Press reported. The crew was reportedly tested for the virus and authorities are reportedly in contact with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health on whether the passengers will be tested as well.

According to the AP, there were no positive test results among the crew.

Passengers who were on the boat during the previous trip will have to quarantine for 10 days, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

In a statement obtained by the AP, a spokesperson for SeaDream Yacht Club said, “We sincerely hope that there is no COVID-19 on board, and we are not aware of any other guests or crew who are infected or have any symptoms, but we are taking all necessary precautions.”

This is just the latest incident of a possible outbreak on a cruise ship.

Fox News previously reported that 41 people who recently traveled on a Hurtigruten cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19.

Crew members and passengers on another ship in Tahiti have also been confined to their cabins after one traveler tested positive for the coronavirus. Everyone aboard the Paul Gaugin cruise ship will be tested and will remain in their cabins pending the results.