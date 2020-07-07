Two major cruise lines work together to keep passengers safe from coronavirus

It’s going to take more than one company to figure this out.

Two major cruise companies have teamed up to form a task force charged with figuring out how to keep passengers safe during the coronavirus pandemic. This team will be looking into ways to maintain social distancing and investigating new technologies to kill the virus.

Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean created the “Healthy Sail Panel," USA Today reports. The group will be examining how to fight not just the coronavirus, but the overall spread of disease on cruise ships.

Most major cruise lines have suspended operations from all U.S. ports until at least mid-September. As with many industries, the cruise industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Cruise ships face a unique set of problems, however, with passengers often spending long periods of time in close quarters.

The task force has reportedly only met twice and is not ready to present any definitive plans. The group will be looking into both short-term and long-term plans, which may take anywhere from two months to a year to properly implement.

Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio cautioned that there isn't “one silver bullet” to making ships safer from outbreaks. According to USA Today, some options the group may be looking into are using ultraviolet light to kill the virus and regulating the flow of passengers through hallways.