Cracked airplane window covered in clear tape, photo shows

Well, that’s not a good look.

A traveler posted an odd-looking picture to social media that appears to show an airplane with a cracked window. Shockingly, the damaged glass looks like it’s simply been covered with a piece of clear tape, despite the plane allegedly being used for flights.

Hariharan Sankaran uploaded the picture to his Twitter account, with the caption, “Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) Mumbai to Delhi flying (5 Nov 2019) with a broken window stuck with cello tape. Isn't it a major safety concern? Anyone listening?”

The airline was quick to respond on the social media platform, where they left a comment explaining that safety is their “utmost concern.” They explained that they would be contacting the appropriate personnel to take “necessary action.” The post concluded by saying, “the inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Sankaran responded to the airline’s reply, pointing out, “If there is a cello tape pasted, means someone has seen it and aware of the situation.”

The airline eventually posted an update, where they explained that the crack was apparently only on the inner layer of the window. According to the post, the outer layer, which handles the pressurization loads, was still intact.

Their post stated, “We would like to update you that the crack was on the inner flexi pane and was fixed the same day. The purpose of the inner pane is to protect the window from scratches. The inner pane doesn't carry structural pressurization loads.”

Fox News reached out to Spicejet, but they did not immediately respond to the request for comment.