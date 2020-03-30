Delta, JetBlue offering free flights to medical professionals for coronavirus relief efforts

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue have stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic by offering free flights for medical professionals to travel where they’re needed most amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In recent days, both carriers have proposed the pitch to eligible medical professionals in the national fight against the viral disease. Delta is coordinating round-trip flights, free of charge, for qualified personnel to travel to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan, while JetBlue is sending healthcare workers and desperately needed supplies to “places where they are needed most.”

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the carrier is sending medical volunteers to the Empire State.

In coordination with local and state governments, Delta is flying out eligible medical volunteers to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan to help out in areas "hardest hit" by the virus. Looking ahead, the carrier will consider expanding the effort to other states that have been significantly impacted by the outbreak, like New York, California and Washington.

“We are witnessing the heroic efforts of our medical professionals around the world as they combat COVID-19, and we have deep gratitude for their selfless sacrifice,” Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, announced on Friday.

“Air travel plays a significant role in making connections in both good and challenging times, and our hope is that offering free travel gives more of these professionals the ability to help in critical areas of the U.S.”

The flights will begin in April and can be reserved up to three days in advance, the Atlanta-based airline said. Medical volunteers interested in the opportunity can find more information on Delta’s website.

At JetBlue, the carrier is flying out medical professionals and supplies to “places where they are needed most” amid the ongoing outbreak. The carrier is working with its community nonprofit partners and non-governmental organizations in coordinating the effort, JetBlue said in a statement.

The airline is working with the American Red Cross, Americares and Doctors Without Borders to provide relief. Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the New York-based airline would be transporting incoming medical volunteers to the Empire State.

“Thank you JetBlue for transporting the vital personnel we need. So grateful for the help,” Cuomo said.

Through the ongoing outbreak, JetBlue is also coordinating with the group Together We Rise to help get college students home to family, friends or other permanent housing arrangements if they were displaced from their university housing by the pandemic. The airline is also donating resources to the Food Bank for New York City, they said.

More information is available on JetBlue’s website.

As of Monday morning, there have been over 143,000 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the U.S. The viral disease has claimed the lives of 2,351 Americans.

Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected at least 735,560 individuals and killed 34,830 others.