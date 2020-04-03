Coronavirus cancellations: Delta announces customers can rebook impacted travel for two years

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Good news, Delta Air Lines customers – the carrier is extending adjustments for coronavirus-impacted travel plans for up to two years into the future.

As the global pandemic has greatly disrupted the travel industry and demand for commercial airline service in general, Delta has announced that passengers can cancel, change and rebook travel for the next 24-plus months to provide some much-needed "breathing room" during this time of crisis.

“Taking care of customers is at the center of everything we do. In these times of rapid change, we know our customers want the value of their tickets to be secure and redeemable for a longer period,” the airline said in a statement on Friday morning.

Though tickets traditionally expire one year after purchase, change fees have been waived and greater flexibility is being granted through May 31, 2020, for passengers who already booked travel in April or May 2020 (as of April 3, 2020) and/or have current eCredits or canceled travel for flights in March, April or May of this year.

In addition, new tickets bought between March 1 and May 31 of 2020 can be adjusted without a change fee for up to one year from the date of purchase, Delta said.

Those with further questions can find additional information on the airline’s website.

“Just as our business is changing, we know that events in our customers’ lives are being changed and canceled, too. As always, we’re happy to work with customers on a case-by-case basis to figure out the best way to address their concerns,” the carrier explained.

In the national fight against the viral disease, Delta is also doing good through the ongoing outbreak by offering free flights for medical professionals to travel where they’re needed most.

Last week, the carrier announced they’re coordinating round-trip flights, free of charge, for eligible medical personnel to travel to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan to pitch in on the front lines of health care efforts.