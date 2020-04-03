Coronavirus cancellations: DOT clarifies airline refund requirements during pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has issued a notice reminding both foreign and domestic airlines that they are obligated to promptly refund customers if their flights are canceled or schedules are significantly changed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, DOT released an enforcement notice informing both the traveling public and carriers operating aircraft with at least 30 seats of the federal department’s rules as they currently stand.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

DOT explained they have received an "an increasing number of complaints and inquiries from ticketed passengers," many with non-refundable tickets, who claim that the airlines they booked travel with have offered them vouchers or travel credits for the future. However, as airlines drastically slash service and much remains unknown about the future, flights are being canceled, majorly delayed or with vouchers/credits that are not "readily usable" amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Airlines have long provided such refunds, including during periods when air travel has been disrupted on a large scale, such as the aftermath of the September 11, 2011 attacks, Hurricane Katrina, and presidentially declared natural disasters,” the notice states. “Although the COVID-19 public health emergency has had an unprecedented impact on air travel, the airlines' obligation to refund passengers for cancelled or significantly delayed flights remains unchanged."

The policy applies to flights to, within, or from the United States, DOT said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“The obligation of airlines to provide refunds, including the ticket price and any optional fee charged for services a passenger is unable to use, does not cease when the flight disruptions are outside of the carrier’s control (e.g., a result of government restrictions,)” the federal department reckoned.

Moving forward through the unprecedented, exceptional crisis, DOT will exercise discretion to give airlines a chance to become compliant, before further action in the event that carriers do not comply.

“The Aviation Enforcement Office will monitor airline policies and practices and take enforcement action as necessary,” the memo concluded.

Those with further questions can find additional information on DOT’s website.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE