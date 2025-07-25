Everything to know about Turnberry, Scotland, home of Trump golf course

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump landed in Scotland on Friday for a five-day trip, checking in at his golf resorts in Turnberry and Aberdeen while also discussing trade with British and Scottish leaders.

Air Force One flew to Glasgow Prestwick Airport (GPA), which is about 50 miles from Turnberry.

Over seven million passengers traveled through the airport in 2023, according to GPA’s website.

Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire has three separate golf courses, with the first initially laid out by the legendary Willie Fernie, golf pro and course architect.

The Ailsa Course is named after an ancient and uninhabited volcanic island, Ailsa Craig, set across from the property. The Ailsa Course is ranked among the world's top 10 greatest golf courses, according Golf Digest and other sources.

The hotel was initially called Turnberry Station Hotel, given its proximity to a railway in 1905, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The Glasgow and South Western Railway also purchased the golf course, which first opened in 1901.

During World War I, the hotel served as both a hospital and housing facilities for a training airfield built around the hotel, according to HES.

Post-war Turnberry became a luxury hotel once again, with various owners.

The Trump Organization eventually bought it in 2014, renaming the hotel Trump Turnberry.

On Saturday, President Trump played a round of golf at the course.

The Turnberry golf course has hosted four Open Championships, most recently in 2009.

Turnberry held the legendary match between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus during the 1977 British Open — with Watson winning by a single stroke, according to the R&A.

Trump Turnberry's 19th-hole restaurant bears the name Duel in the Sun, which the iconic match has been dubbed.

On the coast is the Turnberry Lighthouse, which was built in 1873.

It stands nearly eight feet high with 76 steps to the top, according to the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB).

The lighthouse marks the most dangerous part of the Ayrshire coast near Bristo Rock, which was "responsible for many wrecks," according to NLB.

Also in Turnberry are the ruins of the Turnberry Castle, adjacent to the lighthouse and golf course.

The castle is known as the possible birthplace of Robert the Bruce, who became the King of Scotland.

In Aberdeenshire, another location in Scotland, Trump International Scotland is situated on the coastline of the North Sea.

The course stretches 7,428 yards and was designed by Martin Hawtree.

President Trump is participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside his son Eric Trump for the opening of the second course at Aberdeen.

The president told reporters on Friday that Scottish actor Sean Connery, known for his role as James Bond, played a part in helping start the course.

"Sean Connery helped get me the permits. If it weren't for Sean Connery, we wouldn't have those great courses," said the president.

Scotland appears to hold special significance for Trump.

His mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, was born and raised in Scotland before she moved to Queens, New York.

He dedicated his club in Aberdeen to her after breaking ground in 2023 and named an 18-round course the MacLeod Course.

He is also reported to have created a memorial garden to his mother at the resort.

Caitlin McFall of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.