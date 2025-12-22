Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Christmas gift at the pump: Gas prices hit 4-year low for holiday travelers nationwide

11 states are now below national average, with Oklahoma leading at $2.293 per gallon

Ashley J. DiMella
Expert shares tips for travelers during the holiday season Video

Expert shares tips for travelers during the holiday season

The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss year-end holiday travel.

Christmas travelers are getting a major break at the pump this year.

Gas prices have hit their lowest level in four years, leaving a little extra room in the budget for everything else that comes with the season.

Some 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period of Saturday, Dec. 20, to Thursday, Jan. 1, AAA projects. 

Over 8 million travelers will take domestic flights — while 109.5 million Americans will be traveling by car for their year-end trips, the report noted.

In 2024, the national average price of gas was $3.04. This year the national average has dropped to its lowest in the past four years.

cars driving Christmas lights at night along Park Avenue, Manhattan, New York

Christmas travelers are saving big as gas prices drop to their lowest level in four years, at an average of $2.855 across the nation. (iStock)

The record high prices of gas were recorded on June 14, 2022, at an average of $5.016.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas on Dec. 22 was recorded at $2.855 by AAA.

Gas pump sign at $2.83 at asWay Xpress Mart in Schenectady, N.Y.

Eleven states are right now below the national average price for a gallon of regular gas. (Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

Eleven states have been recorded below the national average.

Take a look at this list from AAA

Oklahoma $2.293

Iowa $2.430

Arkansas $2.418

Colorado $2.441

Texas $2.467

Wisconsin $2.472

man in santa hat filling up truck with gas

Oklahoma has the lowest national price of gas at $2.293. (Chip Chipman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Tennessee $2.474

Kansas $2.487

Louisiana $2.488

Mississippi $2.486

Missouri $2.498

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

