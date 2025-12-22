Christmas gift at the pump: Gas prices hit 4-year low for holiday travelers nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christmas travelers are getting a major break at the pump this year.

Gas prices have hit their lowest level in four years, leaving a little extra room in the budget for everything else that comes with the season.

Some 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period of Saturday, Dec. 20, to Thursday, Jan. 1, AAA projects.

Over 8 million travelers will take domestic flights — while 109.5 million Americans will be traveling by car for their year-end trips, the report noted.

In 2024, the national average price of gas was $3.04. This year the national average has dropped to its lowest in the past four years.

The record high prices of gas were recorded on June 14, 2022, at an average of $5.016.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas on Dec. 22 was recorded at $2.855 by AAA.

Eleven states have been recorded below the national average.

Take a look at this list from AAA.

Oklahoma $2.293

Iowa $2.430

Arkansas $2.418

Texas $2.467

Wisconsin $2.472

Kansas $2.487

Louisiana $2.488

Missouri $2.498