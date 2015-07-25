Chris Pratt and Lego Owen travel world for awesome 'Jurassic World' trip

Chris Pratt’s “Jurassic World” Lego figurine is on a whirlwind tour of the planet. Oh, Chris Pratt is traveling too.

As People Magazine reports, the 36-year-old actor is currently on tour to promote the wildly popular movie “Jurassic World.”

For lesser actors, this would mean red-carpet photographs and countless selfie images.

Pratt is above all that, because he found an awesome way to document his journey for fans.

Instead of taking a picture of himself, he chose to document his Lego avatar instead. Here are a few of the Instagram images that pepper mini-Pratt around the world:

The man who played Star-Lord traipsed around the world with tiny Owen, going to England, Germany and Japan.

In an apropos turn, Pratt also voiced the part of Emmet in “The Lego Movie,” so this clever Instagram campaign just touched a couple of Pratt’s blockbuster movies.

If he can somehow work in an infinity stone into the mix he can get some Peter Quill love into the adventure.

More from TravelPulse

Ryanair to Put Facebook Fans' Names, Faces on Planes

Richard Hammond Takes 'Top Gear' Bow Strapped to Airplane

Shanghai Disneyland Details Unveiled Ahead of 2016 Opening

Naked And Unafraid: Four Places To Go Au Naturel In The Caribbean

7 Most Photogenic Cities in the World