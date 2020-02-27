Some Chinese airlines drop ticket prices to $4 amid coronavirus outbreak

Chinese airlines are offering basement-bargain flights for as cheap as a cup of coffee — as millions of people face travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report.

Spring Airlines, a low-cost carrier, has advertised a one-way flight from Shanghai to Chongqing for just 29 yuan, or $4.10, the South China Morning Post reported.

Bargain-hunting travelers, however, will need to be a frequent flyer club member to score the tickets — which will run them less than a Starbucks latte in China at 32 yuan ($4.50), the report said.

The airline is also offering a one-way flight from Shanghai to Harbin — a 994-mile trip — for 69 yuan, or $9.80.

Meanwhile, on Shenzhen Airlines, travelers can buy a 100 yuan ($14) ticket from Shenzhen to Chongqing — a 621-mile journey, the outlet reported.

“Considering lower average costs of operating in mainland China, carriers could potentially offer deeper discounts while making slim profits or just breaking even,” Luya You, an aviation analyst with Bank of Communication International, told the English-language newspaper.

