Charleston International Airport evacuated after suspicious package found

Charleston International Airport was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered, according to local reports.

A bomb squad was dispatched to the South Carolina airport after TSA identified the package at 11:15 a.m., deeming it to be a potential threat in the checked baggage screening, the Post and Courier reported.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad later removed the package, Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey said, according to Live 5 WCSC.

All flights to the airport are being suspended or diverted for security purposes, according to flight checkers, while law enforcement investigates.

North Charleston police would not comment on the evacuation or suspicious package. Traffic is reportedly being blocked from entering the airport during the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.