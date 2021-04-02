CDC to update cruise industry guidance 'shortly,' according to Miami-Dade mayor

Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Florida’s Miami-Dade County, says she’s "encouraged" by a recent call with officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about next steps for the U.S. cruise industry.

In a tweet shared Thursday, Cava said she had recently spoken with Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, and Dr. Martin Cetron, the director of the CDC's division of global migration and quarantine, to discuss "the safe return of cruising."

Following the call, Cava claimed the national public health institute would be updating their current guidance "shortly" concerning the cruise industry’s eventual return to U.S. ports.

"We are excited that the CDC will shortly be issuing new guidelines for a restart to cruise, taking into consideration the advancements made possible by the vaccine, and we are eager to work with the CDC and cruise industry as a positive partner and resource," reads Cava’s statement, in part.

"Some may want to sue, some may want to sail, and we are ready to collaborate to make sure the Cruise Capital of the World can lead the way to rebuild this critical industry."

Cava did not specify which guidelines the CDC may be updating. However, the cruise industry, via the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), had recently pushed the CDC to rescind its Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, which is currently set to expire on Nov. 1.

Under the order, cruise operators are currently prohibited from operating out of U.S. ports before completing a "framework of actionable items," which includes requirements to implement strict criteria for health, safety and testing. Cruise operators are also required to stage mock voyages as part of the next phased approach of returning to operation.

The same day the CLIA urged the CDC to reconsider its timeline, citing advancements in vaccine distribution and low case rates from overseas voyages, the CDC said it would not be lifting its order before Nov. 1.

A representative for the CDC was not immediately available to offer further comment to Fox News on Cava’s comments.