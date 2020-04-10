CDC extends 'No Sail Order' for cruise ships under US jurisdiction amid coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended the “No Sail Order” first issued to all cruise ships under U.S. jurisdiction last month, citing continued coronavirus outbreaks on “at least 10 cruise ships” in the past few weeks.

AUSTRALIAN POLICE SEIZE 'BLACK BOX' FROM CRUISE SHIP AT CENTER OF HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

The CDC’s “No Sail” directive was first issued March 14. At that point, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which counts dozens of major cruise lines as members, announced the suspension of its cruise ship operations for 30 days.

“We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield in a media release shared Thursday. “The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Under its latest “No Sail” guidelines, the CDC is requiring cruise lines to submit a plan for further prevention of COVID-19 to both the CDC and the U.S. Coast Guard, including plans for responding to further outbreaks with “limited reliance on state, local, and federal government support.”

No ships will be allowed to disembark passengers or crew unless directed by the Coast Guard and under the guidance of the CDC and federal, state and local officials.

The order will remain in effect until one of the following three events takes place: the Secretary of Health and Human Services no longer declares COVID-19 a public health emergency; the CDC rescinds its “No Sail” order; or 100 days elapses with no further extension of the order.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As of Friday morning, the CLIA had not publicly responded to the CDC’s latest guidelines with instructions or an announcement for its member cruise lines. A representative for the CLIA did not immediately return a request for comment.

Several cruise lines, meanwhile, had already extended the suspension of their operations past the original 30 day period, including those operated by the Carnival Corporation, which include Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America, among others, and Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd., which operates Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Thursday evening, the CDC had reported approximately 100 cruise ships remaining off U.S. coasts with roughly 80,000 crew members still on board, and 20 ships docked or anchored with “known or suspected” outbreaks of coronavirus, the CDC reports.