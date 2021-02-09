Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cathay Pacific says airline's premium passengers will be exempt from wearing masks while reclined: report

The Hong Kong airline reportedly cited its partitioned design in first- and business-class for the relaxed rules

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Trade a face mask for an eye mask?

Cathay Pacific Airways has reportedly given premium passengers the OK to remove their face masks while reclined to a flat position. The Hong Kong-based airline is said to be citing the spacious, partitioned seating design of its first- and business-class cabins to OK the change, according a new report.

A passenger flying first-class with Cathay Pacific, pictured.

A passenger flying first-class with Cathay Pacific, pictured. (Cathay Pacific Airways)

The airline informed crew of the update in an internal memo circulated Friday, reports Executive Traveller, a travel and review website geared toward business-class passengers. In the memo, Cathay Pacific reportedly stipulated that the PPE can be taken off "when a passenger is lying flat in business or first class."

The airline informed crew of the update in an internal memo circulated Friday, according to a report.

The airline informed crew of the update in an internal memo circulated Friday, according to a report. (Cathay Pacific Airways)

Though a spokesperson for the carrier was not immediately available to offer further comment to Fox News, they told the outlet that "seats in first and business class are more spacious with partitions, and passengers are exempted when lying flat for sleep." The rep for Hong Kong’s flag-carrying airline added that the company’s fleet is outfitted with high-tech filtration systems "capable of filtering 99.9999 percent of dust particles, including virus and bacteria."

However, not everyone’s too happy with the latest change. Some flight attendants are reportedly fuming over the mask-free rule.

However, not everyone’s too happy with the latest change. Some flight attendants are reportedly fuming over the mask-free rule. (iStock)

However, not everyone is too happy with the latest change. Hong Kong's The Standard reports that some flight attendants are fuming over the mask-free rule, concerned that even the temporary removal of face masks could transmit COVID-19 or draw the ire of other passengers seated in the economy classes.

"Under this instruction, many crew members are worried about [contracting] COVID-19 after the close contact with passengers," argued Cheung Shu-wang, chairman of the Staffs and Workers Union of Hong Kong Civil Airlines.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.