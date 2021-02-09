Cathay Pacific says airline's premium passengers will be exempt from wearing masks while reclined: report

Trade a face mask for an eye mask?

Cathay Pacific Airways has reportedly given premium passengers the OK to remove their face masks while reclined to a flat position. The Hong Kong-based airline is said to be citing the spacious, partitioned seating design of its first- and business-class cabins to OK the change, according a new report.

The airline informed crew of the update in an internal memo circulated Friday, reports Executive Traveller, a travel and review website geared toward business-class passengers. In the memo, Cathay Pacific reportedly stipulated that the PPE can be taken off "when a passenger is lying flat in business or first class."

Though a spokesperson for the carrier was not immediately available to offer further comment to Fox News, they told the outlet that "seats in first and business class are more spacious with partitions, and passengers are exempted when lying flat for sleep." The rep for Hong Kong’s flag-carrying airline added that the company’s fleet is outfitted with high-tech filtration systems "capable of filtering 99.9999 percent of dust particles, including virus and bacteria."

However, not everyone is too happy with the latest change. Hong Kong's The Standard reports that some flight attendants are fuming over the mask-free rule, concerned that even the temporary removal of face masks could transmit COVID-19 or draw the ire of other passengers seated in the economy classes.

"Under this instruction, many crew members are worried about [contracting] COVID-19 after the close contact with passengers," argued Cheung Shu-wang, chairman of the Staffs and Workers Union of Hong Kong Civil Airlines.