©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Intoxicated airline passenger arrested for headbutting flight attendant when told to wear mask

The passenger ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assault and entering an aircraft while under the influence of alcohol

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
An intoxicated passenger on a Ryanair flight to the U.K. reportedly assaulted a flight attended after being told to wear a face mask.

Daniel Hendry, 24, had allegedly downed half a gallon of vodka before boarding a flight from Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, to Manchester, England, on Jan. 29, and refused to comply with the airline’s face mask policy, according to Manchester Evening News. When he was confronted, he became violent with a male flight attendant, the outlet reported.

An intoxicated passenger onboard a Ryanair was arrested last month for assaulting a flight member after refusing to wear a mask. (iStock) 

Hendry allegedly told the flight crew: "F--k off, I’m doing to punch you, going to smash your head in," before headbutting the male flight attendant. He also reportedly stroked a female staffer’s arm before trying to hug her, the Manchester Magistrates Court heard.

The captain attempted to divert the flight, calling on air traffic controllers, but could not schedule an emergency landing with airports closed due to the pandemic. Instead, the pilot was able to land 25 minutes early in Manchester, the Manchester Evening News reported. Hendry was arrested upon landing. 

Prosecutor Janice Vallancee told the Manchester Magistrates Court that Hendry refused to wear a mask "despite being repeatedly requested to do so." Staff also grew concerned when they spotted him with an open bottle of vodka that was "three-quarters consumed," she said.

Hendry ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assault and entering an aircraft while under the influence of alcohol.