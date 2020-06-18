Expand / Collapse search
Carnival Corp says it will be 'patient' in resuming service

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
This cruise company isn’t going to rush back to the seas.

Carnival Corp. is carefully planning its eventual resumption of operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, and apparently doesn’t want to take things too fast.

A Carnival Corp. spokesperson told USA Today that the company plans on taking a phased approach to the relaunching of its cruise lines.

A spokesperson for Carnival recently spoke with USA Today, saying that the company is going to be "patient" in its approach to reopening. The company’s various cruise lines will return to the open waters in a phased approach as opposed to relaunching every ship all at the same time.

Roger Frizzell, a spokesperson for Carnival, told the news outlet, “We are going to be patient in our approach and learn from best available information we are going to have before we sail.”

He also clarified, “There is no formal schedule for return at this point.”

Carnival Corp. runs multiple cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America and several more. The company has a fleet of over 100 vessels.

While there are no definite plans for a return date, there are reportedly eight Carnival Cruise Line ships scheduled to set sail in August. According to USA Today, however, the company has not made a formal decision on whether or not to cancel those trips or allow them to sail.

The cruise company is still working with health authorities to finalize plans for keeping passengers healthy during voyages. Before ships can take on passengers again, the company needs to determine factors like ship capacity levels and proper health protocols.