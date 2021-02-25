Cancun loosens COVID-19 restrictions ahead of spring break travel

Unlike some spring-break hot spots in Florida, Cancun is actually easing its COVID-19 restrictions.

With spring-break travel fast approaching, popular tourist destinations in Mexico like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum are raising capacity limits from 30% to 60% at hotels, restaurants and beaches, Quintana Roo government officials announced on Twitter. Attractions and group tours will also be allowed to operate at 60% capacity.

Nightclubs and bars will stay closed, the guidance says.

Travelers visiting Mexico also need to register with the government online and show proof of registration via a QR code received once they arrive. Face masks must be worn at all times inside the country’s restaurants, hotels and at airports. U.S. travelers will also need to present a negative COVID-19 test upon departure for re-entry into the states.

FLORIDA OFFICIALS CRACKING DOWN ON SPRING BREAKERS OVER COVID-SAFETY CONCERNS: 'GO SOMEWHERE ELSE'

Meanwhile, Florida officials in popular destinations like Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale were taking almost the opposite approach, implementing new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. South Beach imposed a curfew between midnight and 6 a.m., prohibited alcohol consumption on beaches, which were also subject to limited-capacity requirements, among other things. And in Fort Lauderdale, Mayor Steve Gellar said residents and visitors can expect more law enforcement at busy areas, with social distancing and mask-wearing mandates being heavily enforced.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Mexico, meanwhile, has been experiencing a tourism bump as of late, with nearly half of those tourists coming from the U.S. as of January, the Associated Press reported.

There were 182,815 COVID-19 deaths in Mexico, compared to 505,944 deaths in the U.S. as of Thursday, according to data from John’s Hopkins University.