British Airways celebrates royal baby's arrival with champagne toasts, crowns

In a playful celebration of “latest arrivals,” British Airways is commemorating both the birth of Baby Sussex and the addition of the Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet by giving out crowns and complimentary glasses of champagne to passengers traveling on select flights this week.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday, the U.K.’s flag carrier airline distributed crowns and tiaras to kids on May 7, as per a press release.

In a sweet nod to Duchess Meghan’s former home cities, British Airways is also offering complimentary glasses of champagne to passengers traveling on flight BA281 to Los Angeles and BA93 to Toronto on Wednesday.

The free bubbly gives customers the metaphorical “chance to wet the baby’s head” at the gate area before boarding, according to the carrier.

“It’s only right that we raise a toast to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newborn baby on two of the routes that are linked to the happy couple, Los Angeles and Toronto,” Carolina Martinoli, the airline’s director of brand and customer experience, said in the announcement. “British Airways sends its warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess.”

Likewise, the carrier recently welcomed an exciting new addition of its own — the Airbus A321neo.

“The new Airbus aircraft are an important addition to the airline’s fleet, offering a significant enhancement in environmental performance and considerably quieter engines than similar-sized aircraft,” the release states. “The new aircraft will operate on the airlines’ extensive UK and European network.”

The carrier plans to introduce 10 new A321neos into its ranks in the coming years.

