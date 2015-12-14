Best travel gifts for the globetrotter in your life

While we love exploring new destinations, getting from point A to Point B can be a real drag. Long layovers, confusing baggage restrictions and noisy airplane cabins are all an unfortunate part of the modern-day travel experience, but you can minimize their effects with these handy gadgets. From an easy-to-use luggage scale to a portable charging station to an ergonomic headrest, Gayot's got all aspects of your trip covered on our list. If you're traveling for the holidays, open these gifts early for a stress-free family vacation.

1. Go Puck 5X

When you're constantly on the go, the last thing you need is your mobile device dying. Go Puck 5X allows you to charge your electronic gear wherever you are in the world. It's light, pocket-sized and packs enough power to reboot any phone or tablet, offering standard and rapid charging at up to 2 amps. The Go Puck is shock and vibration resistant, and comes with multiple adapters for Apple, PSP, LG and more.

2. SleepPhones

For long international flights, headphones and a sleep mask are essential tools for a peaceful trip. Developed by an M.D., SleepPhones combine both accessories in one slick package. Featuring a pair of speakers tucked inside a soft and comfortable headband, SleepPhones connect to mobile devices in order to play music or podcasts. Users can then lower the headband over their eyes when they want to get some rest. The headband is washable, and the product offers a free app and soothing MP3s crafted to help you fall asleep faster.

3. Luggage Scale

Wondering if you packed too heavy for your trip? Avoid extra baggage fees with the Brill'Travel luggage scale, which allows you to weigh your bags before heading to the airport. The scale is equipped with a multipurpose LCD display that gives accurate digital readings, and is powered by a free life-long battery. The stainless steel design and compact size make it portable, and you can choose between different units of measurement, including pounds, kilos, grams and ounces.

4. Hartmann Luggage 7R Spinner Collection

Since 1877, Hartmann has been crafting classic yet innovative traveling gear. The company has outdone itself yet again with the 7R Spinner series, Hartmann's lightest collection to date. The luggage is sleek, durable and made from 100 percent metallized "Curv" material. The four multidirectional spinner wheels make moving your suitcase a breeze, while the comfortable leather handle allows for easy lifting. And, if you're not into metal, the Tweed collection is sure to suit your fancy.

5. Cabeau Evolution Pillow

This cozy memory foam cushion can be customized for optimal comfort thanks to its unique front slide-lock toggles that adjust for the perfect fit. The back headrest is flat rather than rounded, so it won't push your head forward. Plus, the sides are raised to prevent your head from nodding to the left and right. What we love most, though, is the media pouch, where a side pocket can hold your phone, aspirin or whatever little things you may want within handy reach. After your nap, just stuff the pillow in its water-repellent bag, and it compresses to a quarter of its full size.

