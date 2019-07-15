Australian model avoids jail after causing in-flight incident, slapping a flight attendant

Adau Mornyang wasn't demonstrating model behavior, but she won't get jail time, either.

The Australian model appeared in Los Angeles Federal Court on Monday, where she was sentenced to three years probation and 100 hours of community service for allegedly slapping a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight earlier this year.

Mornyang, 25, claimed to be truly remorseful for the incident, telling the judge she was made to "deal with my emotions" and seek "proper medical treatment," per the Associated Press.

"I'll do what it takes to prove to the world that I am not that woman," Mornyang said.

U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney said he believed Mornyang was honest in her desire to change her behavior.

"The trial process was punishment in and of itself," the judge said.

Mornyang was originally convicted of felony interference with a flight crew and misdemeanor assault after she disrupted a United Airlines flight between Melbourne and Los Angeles on Jan. 21, allegedly after drinking wine. Prosecutors said she was "yelling obscenities and racial slurs and flailing her arms," and ultimately slapped a flight attendant who tried to intervene.

She had been previously acquitted of a third count of assaulting an air marshal who also tried to intervene, the Associated Press reported.

In addition to probation and community service, Mornyang will be subjected to drug tests and will receive mental health counseling for the next three years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.