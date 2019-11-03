Atlanta Airport issued ground stop after 'threatening note' discovered on plane

Flights at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were temporarily halted after a threatening note was reportedly found on an American Airlines flight.

The details of the note have not been revealed, but the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that they investigated the incident. Passengers on the flight were reportedly deplaned and rescreened at the gate before airport operations returned to normal.

The incident occurred early on Saturday morning, according to a tweet released by the Atlanta Airport. The American Airlines flight, headed toward Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, had apparently not left the gate yet and passengers were forced to deplane.

According to the tweet, “Shortly before 7am, prior to departure from the gate, a threatening note was found aboard an American Airlines flight bound for DFW. The passengers were disembarked and re-screened at the gate, and APD is on scene to conduct a security sweep of the plane.”

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the investigation on their Twitter account, posting, “We are responding to a threatening note found on an American Airlines flight bound for Dallas at a gate in the T Concourse at ATL. Passengers have been disembarked and rescreened. Officers will be conducting a security sweep of the plane.”

Several hours later, the Atlanta Police Department posted an update, saying, “Update on threat reported aboard American Airlines flight to Dallas this morning: Officers swept the plane. The ‘all clear’ has been given. No threat found and no arrests made. Thank you for your patience as we worked to ensure the security of passengers at our airport.”

The Atlanta Airport confirmed that operations had returned to normal, posting, “A temporary ground stop that had been in effect has been lifted and operations at the airport are back to normal.”