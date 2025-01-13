Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

Ancient tomb belonging to doctor who treated Egyptian pharaohs discovered by archaeologists

Rare tomb, dating back 4,100 years, adorned with intricate carvings and artwork

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Sneak peek into new 'Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition' at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Video

Sneak peek into new 'Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition' at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, has opened "Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition," featuring a collection of ancient Jewish manuscripts along with 200 other artifacts.

Archaeologists have unveiled a 4,100-year-old tomb belonging to a physician who treated the Egyptian Pharaohs.

The tomb was found in the southern part of Saqqara, Egypt, belonging to Teti Neb Fu dating back to King Pepi II’s reign of the Old Kingdom, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shared photos showing the intricate carvings and lively artwork.

HIDDEN STAIRCASE IN CHURCH LEADS ARCHAEOLOGISTS TO UNEARTH 400-YEAR-OLD BURIAL VAULT

The discovery was made in a French-Swiss collaborative archaeological mission.

ancient rare Egyptian tomb

Egyptian officials recently announced the discovery of a tomb belonging to an Egyptian pharaoh doctor. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

"Teti Neb Fu held prestigious titles such as Chief Palace Physician, Priest and ‘Magician’ of the Goddess Serket (expert in venomous bites), Chief Dentist and Director of Medicinal Plants," read the post.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The tomb also includes a painted false door along with scenes of funeral offerings. 

ancient rare Egyptian tomb

The tomb belonged to Teti Neb Fu who treated Egyptian pharaohs, dating back 4,100 years. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Although there is evidence of ancient looting on burial grounds from that time period, Fu’s tomb remains intact, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The group shared Fu’s tomb offers "a rare glimpse into daily life and cultural practices during the Old Kingdom," said the post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In addition to the tomb, a stone sarcophagus was discovered bearing inscriptions with the physician's name and titles. 

ancient rare Egyptian tomb

The tomb was found in Saqqara, Egypt.  (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Saqqara is located about 25 miles southwest of Cairo as "one of the most important cities in ancient Egyptian history," says the Ministry’s website.

It adds, "Saqqara is truly an open-air museum, one that has all of ancient Egyptian history on display" with kings and noblemen from c.3040–2686 BC being buried in the cemeteries. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for comment. 

Related Topics