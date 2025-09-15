Divers uncover 'extraordinary' military treasure tied to legendary Roman battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A millennia-old helmet that saw ancient Rome's first great Mediterranean war was recently unearthed in Italy.

The find was announced by the Sicilian regional government in a Sept. 5 announcement. In a translated version of the statement, officials said the helmet was found off the waters of the Aegates Islands last August.

"Among the artifacts brought to the surface, one stands out in particular: a bronze helmet of the ‘Montefortino’ type, in extraordinary condition and complete with cheek guards," the release noted.

ELITE ROMAN FAMILY'S ANCIENT TREASURE UNEARTHED IN RUINS OF FIRE-SCORCHED DWELLING

Divers found the helmet near where the Battle of the Aegates took place in 241 B.C.

The battle, which effectively ended the First Punic War, was fought between Rome and Carthage.

Francesco Paolo Scarpinato, regional councilor for Cultural Heritage and Sicilian Identity, said the helmet is "one of the most beautiful and complete ever recovered."

ITALIAN ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNVEIL RARE 2,600-YEAR-OLD TOMB UNTOUCHED BY LOOTERS: 'DOORWAY TO OUR ANCESTORS'

He went on, "These discoveries not only enrich historical knowledge of the 241 B.C. battle, but also strengthen the image of our island as the guardian of a cultural heritage unique in the world."

"We will continue to invest in the protection and promotion of this heritage, aware that it represents a fundamental cultural and identity resource for Sicily."

Archaeologists also found 30 "heavily encrusted artifacts." After performing CT scans, archaeologists found that the artifacts were all weapons: swords, lances and javelins.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Officials say those very weapons were used in the Battle of the Aegates.

Excavators also found a bronze ram, once used to crush enemy vessels, bearing the Latin words "Servius Sulpicius, quaestor, son of Gaius, approved."

Gaius may have referred to Gaius Sulpicius, a consul during the First Punic War.

"It is an extraordinary achievement, the result of the combined efforts of the Superintendence of the Sea, the professionals engaged in the research, and the support of international institutions and foundations," Scarpinato concluded.

He added, "We will continue to invest in the protection and promotion of this heritage, aware that it represents a fundamental cultural and identity resource for Sicily."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Italy is rich with thousands of years of history – and the latest find is one of many recent archaeological discoveries in the country.

In Puglia, sewer workers recently uncovered a 2,300-year-old tomb that "showed signs of ancient disturbance."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP