Ancient Jewish manuscripts dating back 2,000 years on display at Reagan Library

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, has opened a new exhibit in partnership with the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), giving visitors a deeper understanding of ancient Judaism and the early foundations of Christianity.

Titled "Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition," the exhibit showcases IAA’s archaeological finds. The Scrolls are believed to date back to 250 BCE to 68 CE.

The Dead Sea Scrolls are a collection of ancient Jewish manuscripts with the first fragment to be displayed is a sheet of the Great Psalms Scroll from Cave 11, written in Hebrew.

The museum spans 125,000 square feet, consisting of both permanent and temporary galleries, according to the library's site.

David Trulio, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute president & CEO, said it is an honor to host the Scrolls on the 75th anniversary of their discovery.

"The Dead Sea Scrolls are foundational to the development of the great monotheistic faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. President Reagan was deeply shaped by his faith, and we are proud to bring these ancient treasures to the public," he said.

Alongside the eight Scrolls, there will be 200 additional artifacts on display.

Guests can learn about the role of sacred spaces through the Magdala Stone, sharing the history of synagogues.

From the Second Temple Period, the stone has carvings of the earliest known Temple with images of the Temple Menorah.

The Sea of Galilee Boat is a fishing boat from the first century CE that was discovered on the northwest shore of the Sea of Galilee, according to the press release.

The reconstructed "Jesus Boat" is made with wood from the original vessel stretching 27 feet long and 7 and a half feet wide.

Small stone receptacles used for secondary burials, known as ossuaries, will be on display as well.

"These ossuaries teach us about early Jewish beliefs regarding the afterlife as well as the importance social structure given to family life and death," says the release.

The exhibit is on display now until fall 2025.

Ticket pricing starts at around $29.95 for general museum admission, which includes the exhibit.