Ancient ceremonial chariot excavated in Pompeii: 'Extraordinary find'

Artifacts are still being uncovered in the lost city of Pompeii nearly 1,942 years after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

The Archaeological Park of Pompeii’s latest find includes a well-preserved chariot that the group has called an "extraordinary find," according to a press release.

POMPEII'S MUSEUM COMES BACK TO LIFE TO DISPLAY AMAZING FINDS

It was found in a suburban villa that’s located in Civita Giuliana, an excavation site situated north of the ancient city.

The four-wheeled chariot "emerged intact" and archaeologists have identified it as a processional vehicle due to its extravagant appearance.

The chariot is reportedly made out of iron, bronze, tin and mineralized wood. There were also "imprints of organic materials" found, including ropes and the remains of flowers that were likely used as décor.

TOURISTS STUCK IN ITALY FINALLY VISIT POMPEII MORE THAN 2 MONTHS AFTER ARRIVING OUTSIDE ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK

Moreover, the chariot was parked on a porch and faced a stable where archaeologists had found the remains of three horses in 2018. One of the horses was notably wearing a harness.

"It is an extraordinary discovery for the advancement of our knowledge of the ancient world," said the Archaeological Park of Pompeii’s Director Massimo Osanna, in a statement.

"What we have is a ceremonial chariot, probably the Pilentum referred to by some sources, which was employed not for everyday use or for agricultural transport, but to accompany community festivities, parades and processions," he explained. "This type of chariot, which has never before emerged from Italian soil."

TOURIST RETURNS STOLEN ARTIFACTS FROM POMPEII AFTER CLAIMING TO SUFFER CURSE: 'I WAS YOUNG AND STUPID'

Osanna went on to theorize that the chariot may have been "used for rituals relating to marriage" or "for leading the bride to her new household" due to the vehicle’s references to Eros, the Greek god of love, on its rear medallions. Depictions of satyrs and nymphs are also engraved on the chariot along with decorative studs featuring erotes.

Alternatively, Osanna pointed out that usage of Pilentum-style chariots by "priestesses and ladies" alluded to in "ancient sources."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other parade elements were discovered in the area where the chariot was found, and archaeologists believe the items may be related to the ceremonial vehicle. Further analysis is being done.

This "micro-excavation" conducted by Archaeological Park of Pompeii is one of the latest done in connection with the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Torre Annunziata and Carabinieri Headquarters for the Protection of Cultural Heritage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The groups reportedly worked together and "averted the theft and illegal sale of these extraordinary finds on the black market," according to the Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini.