Amtrak train with 183 passengers stranded in Oregon for more than 24 hours: report

A Los Angeles-bound Amtrak train that left from Seattle Sunday morning has been stranded in Oregon for more than 24 hours after a downed tree and heavy snow prevented it from moving forward, according to officials.

The Amtrak Coast Starlight train, carrying 183 passengers, left from Seattle Sunday morning and stopped in Oakridge, Ore., just before 6:30 p.m., said Olivia Irvin, an Amtrak spokeswoman.

She said heavy snow and debris on the tracks have kept the train stuck in the area – which is about 45 miles southeast of Eugene – and there’s no indication when they can leave, The Oregonian reported.

The intense weather in the area has prevented alternative forms of transportation, Irvin said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said the passengers may not be rescued until Tuesday morning. Union Pacific is reportedly working to help clear a path for the train.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.