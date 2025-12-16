US alerts tourists of 'unpredictable security situation' in popular holiday destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As tensions increase between Thailand and Cambodia, the United States government is warning Americans about traveling to the border area of the two countries.

The U.S. Embassy in Thailand issued a security alert to American tourists Dec. 16, warning of an "escalation of armed conflict" at the popular Asian destination.

"U.S. citizens should avoid all travel within 50 kilometers [about 31 miles] of the Thailand-Cambodia border, due to active hostilities and the unpredictable security situation," the alert said.

US RENEWS 'DO NOT TRAVEL' ALERT OVER TERRORISM, KIDNAPPING AMID TRUMP NARCO-TERROR FIGHT

Conditions on both sides "remain volatile," it added, and it is an "unpredictable security situation."

Tourists already in the area are advised to follow instructions from Thai security services because the U.S. government has "limited ability to provide emergency services."

Fighting broke out between the two countries Dec. 7 over a long-disputed border.

Over a dozen people on both sides of the border have been killed to date due to the fighting, with over a half million displaced, The Associated Press reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The territorial dispute dates back to a long history of kingdom rivalry.

Modern-day disputes have centered on French colonial-era border maps, which Thailand denies.

Thailand and Cambodia share several border towns and crossings.

The most popular for travel and trade is Aranyaprathet on the Thai side, with Poipet most popular in Cambodia.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The HBO hit miniseries "White Lotus" has persuaded many travelers to visit Thailand, with its scenic beaches and tranquil rainforests highlighted in Season 3 of the show.

Over 24 million international tourists visited Thailand from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 this year, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have persisted despite an October ceasefire negotiated by President Donald Trump , which brought an end to five days of fighting in July. That fighting led to the death of dozens of soldiers and civilians.

The agreement showed signs of strain last month when several Thai soldiers were injured by land mines in contested areas, leading the Thai government to announce it would suspend implementation of parts of the deal.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Bradford Betz of Fox News Digital, plus The Associated Press, contributed reporting.