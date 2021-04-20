American Airlines resuming beverage service for premium flyers in May

American Airlines will soon be wheeling around its beverage cart to premium class flyers.

The Fort Worth-based air carrier will bring back its beverage service on all domestic premium cabins starting May 1, the airline said on Monday. It’s the latest move by an airline to bring back pre-pandemic in-flight services as millions of Americans become vaccinated against COVID-19 prompting travelers to feel more comfortable flying.

Passengers seated in the main cabin will be offered a selection of drinks beginning June 1, and the airline will bring back its spirits this summer. American said it worked with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, a union representing more than 26,000 crew members, and medical experts to determine how to safely reintroduce its food and beverage program.

"American’s reintroduction of beverage service is a careful and informed process to ensure everyone on board feels safe and comfortable," said Brady Byrnes, Vice President of Flight Service.

A number of major U.S. airlines have reverted back to pre-pandemic policies amid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent guidance saying that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel safely domestically without getting tested or having to quarantine. The CDC is still promoting continued mask-wearing and social distancing.

United last week resumed its regular boarding process saying its passengers no longer had to board the plane from the back to front. Southwest Airlines also reverted back to its pre-pandemic boarding process in March now boarding passengers in groups of 30, according to USA Today, and also reintroduced its food and drinks on flights.