American Airlines raising drink prices

Get your "cheap" drinks in while you can.

On October 1, American Airlines is increasing prices for beer, wine and liquor by $1, according to USA Today.

A spokesperson for the airline said that in-flight beverage options have improved over recent years. While you could spend $8 to get a Bud Light, you could also opt for something like Goose Island IPA, Samuel Adams Octoberfest or Fat Tire Belgian White for the same price.

Spirits will run $9 with options like Bombay Sapphire gin, Disaronno Amaretto and Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, among several others. Wine is the same price and includes cabernet sauvignon, grenache and sauvignon blanc. Select longer flights also offer prosecco.

All non-alcoholic beverages for economy class passengers are free on American.

Passengers flying to Europe, Asia and select cities in Latin America and Hawaii can get free beer and wine. Spirits are only free for economy passengers on flights to and from Japan, Hong Kong, Sydney and Auckland.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that passengers sat in Main Cabin Extra get free drinks (so do those in first and business classes). Prices for the upgrade start at $20 so, depending on how many in-flight drinks you order, the extra legroom could pay for itself.

American is not the only airline to raise menu prices this year. In March, Southwest Airlines began charging $6 for wine and beer and $7 for spirits onboard flights.

This story was originally published by Travel + Leisure.