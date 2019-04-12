American Airlines passenger jumps from plane at Phoenix airport, sustains 'minor injuries'

An American Airlines passenger jumped from a grounded plane after landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) on Friday morning.

The crew of American Airlines flight 1346, which originated in Minneapolis, called ahead for law enforcement to meet the aircraft shortly after 6 a.m. after a passenger became disruptive during the flight, the carrier confirmed to Fox News.

“Once the flight arrived at the gate, the passenger opened one of the doors and jumped off the aircraft,” according to the airline.

“Law enforcement and paramedics responded.”

Phoenix police say that during the flight, a 25-year-old passenger began touching passengers’ faces and spraying them with some kind of liquid from a spray bottle, the Arizona Republic reported. A witness who spoke with the outlet had said the man was also swearing and hitting multiple passengers.

After landing and taxiing to the gate, the flight crew was readying to disembark the disruptive passenger when the man “opened the service door on the opposite side of the aircraft and jumped out,” police say.

“He landed on the ground approximately 10 feet below, sustaining minor injuries. Workers at the airport stopped the man and he was taken into custody by Phoenix Police officers without incident. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries," police added, per the Republic.

Tresspassing charges are pending, KNXV reported.