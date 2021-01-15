American Airlines launches first health passport for international travelers flying to US

American Airlines is introducing a health passport for all international travelers flying into the U.S.

The major airline announced Thursday a mobile health passport via its app VeriFLY, to help support the new government order that all international travelers flying into the U.S. must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter the country.

International travelers flying with AA can download the app, create an account, enter their destination and upload the required documentation, including a negative COVID-19 test. American is the first in the country to roll out a health passport, the airline said.

"We support the implementation of a global program to require COVID-19 testing for travelers to the United States, and we want to do everything we can to make travel a seamless experience for customers," Julie Rath, vice president of customer experience at American, said in a statement.

Travelers flying with American will be able to access its mobile health passport starting Jan. 23. The airline has already rolled out the app for international travelers flying into Jamaica, Colombia, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order, which takes effect Tuesday, Jan. 26, requires passengers, "to get a viral test within three days of their scheduled flight's trip to the U.S., and provide written documentation of their laboratory test result to the airline, or provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19.

Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers or documentation of recovery before they board.

If a passenger does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery or chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger, according to the CDC’s website.