Allegiant Air pilot suffers seizure midflight, forcing plane to make emergency landing

An Allegiant Air flight bound for Punta Gorda, Fla., was forced to make an emergency landing in Gainesville on Thursday morning after the pilot suffered a seizure midflight.

Allegiant Air Flight 1304 had left from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport just before 7 a.m., but diverted and landed at the Gainesville Regional Airport at around 8:30 a.m., WCPO reported.

SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING; WITNESS SAYS PASSENGER WAS SMOKING POT

Photos shared by the Gainesville Fire Rescue show emergency vehicles meeting the aircraft on the tarmac. GFR responders treated the pilot on the scene before transporting him to the hospital in stable condition.

"Today on flight 1304 from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda, a pilot experienced a medical emergency," wrote Allegiant in a statement obtained by Fox News. "The crew acted quickly and diverted to Gainesville, Fla., to arrange immediate medical assistance.

"The flight landed normally, and the pilot is being treated at a local hospital. He is in stable condition, and walked off the aircraft upon landing.

The airline added that it provided lunch and compensation to the 155 passengers aboard the aircraft.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A new crew has already arrived to take passengers the rest of the way to Punta Gorda, WCPO reported. The flight is expected to arrive at its original destination at 1:50 p.m.