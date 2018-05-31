Southwest flight makes emergency landing because passenger was allegedly smoking pot

A Southwest Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Northern California Wednesday afternoon after a passenger lit up onboard.

Flight 1250 was heading from San Francisco to Los Angeles when the passenger reportedly started smoking pot in the airplane lavatory.

“It looked like that someone needed to smoke a joint on a plane, and he went into the bathroom, smoked his blunt, and set off the fire alarm,” passenger Jonathan Burkes told CBS Los Angeles.

The pilot diverted the flight to San Jose Mineta International Airport, about 50 miles south of San Francisco, after reporting a “mechanical difficulty,” a spokeswoman for the San Jose airport told The Mercury News.

The plane landed safely around 4:10 p.m. and the passenger accused of smoking was turned over to law enforcement. The remaining 32 passengers were put on a different plane to continue on to their destination.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

A similar incident occurred last December on a Southwest flight when a passenger threatened to “kill everybody” on the plane after disabling the smoke detector and smoking onboard.