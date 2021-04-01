Japanese airline offers in-flight meals on grounded planes: report

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways has opened one of its grounded planes for fine dining.

The airline started serving in-flight meals in a stationary Boeing-777 at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo this week, according to recent reports.

The "restaurant with wings" hosted about 60 people for lunch and another 60 for dinner on its first day of service, The Guardian reported.

According to the outlet, All Nippon Airways plans to offer 22 lunch and dinner sessions in April. Each session will reportedly last about three hours.

Patrons can choose between first-class meals for 59,800 yen ($540.53 USD), or business-class meals for 29,800 yen ($269.36 USD), according to The Guardian.

Customers also have to choose their meals in advance, picking from a Japanese or international menu, the newspaper reported.

Though the airline doesn’t offer in-flight entertainment, patrons can use its lounge at the Haneda Airport and they also receive amenity kits, according to The Guardian.

All Nippon Airways isn’t the first airline to open one of its aircraft as a temporary restaurant.

In October, Singapore Airlines opened its "Restaurant A380," where patrons could dine inside one of its grounded planes.

The limited-time dining experience sold out within half an hour of the tickets being made available online, Fox News reported at the time.

Other airlines have also looked to food and dining experiences as a way to make money during the coronavirus pandemic, when flights have been grounded and travel has been limited.

In September, Thai Airways opened its own pop-up restaurant using its in-flight menu. Though the pop-up wasn’t inside an actual airplane, the airline did use seats from its planes.

Last month, British Airways started selling meal kits inspired by its first class menu that fans can make for themselves at home.