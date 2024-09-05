'Airport tray aesthetic' goes viral as some travelers halt security checkpoints for photo ops

A new trend that's emerging on TikTok is sparking a viral debate among travelers.

The coined "airport tray aesthetic" has people taking out their belongings and strategically placing them to be filmed or photographed inside the plastic trays used in TSA security checkpoint lines.

A woman on TikTok, who posts under the handle @vickirutwind, filmed various shots of her TSA tray as she was traveling to different locations and posting from John F. Kennedy airport in New York.

"THIS IS SO FUN," one woman commented on the post, while another said, "Obsessed with this."

On TikTok, there are at least 89.6 million posts related to "airport tray aesthetic" and more than 62.5 million posts involving "TSA airport security bins."

One woman commented, "Don't do this. Everyone behind you will hate you."

"TSA about to start snatching them trays back," one person joked.

Another added, "I would be getting anxiety over getting shouted at."

One woman commented, "oh honey what airport is this in bc in nyc i would’ve been screamed at."

"This would never fly at Newark airport they'd make me cry so fast," a user said.

Another woman asked, "Did you do this in Des Moines Iowa? Because where did they let you take up that much time in tsa????"

"Can I get a TSA ban on whatever this nightmare is?" said another.

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email that the agency is aware of the trend.

"We are glad to see that travelers are staging bins for efficient passage through the screening technology…it may be best to take pictures at the end of the screening so there are no delays for other travelers in the checkpoint," the spokesperson said.

"We see a lot of shoes in some of those bins posted to social media, so we like to remind travelers that TSA PreCheck passengers are low-risk travelers who do not need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, food, laptops and light jackets at the security checkpoint," the spokesperson continued.

Not all influencers appear to be filming while waiting in line. Some are seen recording content after they pass a security checkpoint while others are filming at home, according to several TikTok videos.

A user commented, "lol people have their own trays from amazon and they take these pics at home, just fyi."

Some social media users called out others for flexing their luxury items and questioned whether it was sanitary.

"Lowkey a money spread," one person said.

"Those bins never been cleaned. It’s giving infectious disease and not very mindful," said another.

A study published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases said that the highest frequency of respiratory viruses at airports were found on plastic trays.

"Security trays appear to pose the highest potential risk and are used by virtually all embarking passengers; they have the potential to be especially problematic if a severe pathogen with an indirect transmission mechanism were to pose a threat for international spread," the study said.

Fox News Digital reached out to @vickirutwind for additional comment.