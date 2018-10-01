Airport baggage handlers caught throwing luggage in viral video spark outrage

A video of Cathay Pacific Airways luggage handlers flinging checked bags at an airport in Hong Kong has gone viral on social media and sparked outrage among travelers everywhere.

In the 37-second clip, two luggage handlers at Hong Kong International Airport are seen throwing checked items from a conveyer belt into a cart. The men throw suitcases, cardboard boxes and what appear to be fragile items that are being unloaded from the plane that just landed in Hong Kong Thursday morning.

Marcela Fernanda Solis Walker recorded the video after she had deplaned from her flight from Xiamen to Hong Kong and uploaded it to Facebook, where it went viral with over 5 million views.

“This [is] the way that our beloved luggage is treated!!” she wrote.

Since going viral, the woman told South China Morning Post that she doesn’t “have any intention to make any trouble to the workers.”

“I only wanted other people to be aware of the situation,” she said.

However, those on social media have responded angrily at the video, calling it “disgusting” and saying the men were “lazy.”

“They should get terminated in that company for they cant work properly for that position..” one person wrote on Facebook.

“I seriously hope this video has been shared to and seen by their employer,” another commented.

The staff in the video were identified by the Post as part of Hong Kong Airport Services, owned by Cathay Pacific Airways. The airport services team has been awarded the passenger handling permit since 2008, the Post reports.

A spokesperson for the service provider told the Post that the company was aware of the viral video and had taken the matter up with the supplier involved.

“We sincerely apologize to the passengers of our customer airlines in this particular incident,” the spokesman said, the Post reports.