Airlines warn of flight disruptions in Colorado ahead of 'major' snowstorm

A winter storm forecast for the Rocky Mountains and central High Plains this weekend already has some airlines warning passengers that their travel plans may be disrupted.

Southwest Airlines issued an advisory that flights in and out of Colorado airports including Colorado Springs, Denver, Montrose-Telluride and Steamboat Springs-Hayden may be delayed, diverted or canceled between Friday, March 12 and Sunday, March 14 because of the storm.

Travelers with reservations to, from or through those airports will be able to rebook on different dates within 14 days without paying any more charges, according to the airline.

Frontier Airlines also warned passengers that the winter storm could affect the central U.S. Saturday and Sunday. It issued an alert for flights to, from or through Denver and Colorado Springs, saying that passengers will be able to make an itinerary change with no fees.

Passengers who were booked on a canceled flight with either airline can also request a refund.

The National Weather Service is warning of a "major winter storm" that may bring heavy snow to parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska between Friday and Sunday.

As of Wednesday morning, the NWS said it appeared increasingly likely that more than a foot of snow would fall in the Front Range of Colorado and the Laramie Range of Wyoming.

Forecasters were also warning of possible strong winds which could hamper air and road travel, as well as potentially damaging trees and causing power outages.

The NWS office in Boulder, Colorado, forecast on Wednesday that Thursday and Friday should be OK for traveling, but conditions will "likely deteriorate late Friday or Friday night" and anyone who planned to travel Saturday or Sunday should make alternate plans.