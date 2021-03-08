Airlines for America responds to new CDC guidance for COVID-19 vaccinated population

Could there be sunnier skies ahead?

Airlines for America (A4A) has commented on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on practices considered safe for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The trade group representing the major airlines of North America voiced confidence that the latest update may be a harbinger of a safer, brighter future for air travel amid the global pandemic.

In highly anticipated guidance released on Monday, the CDC said that those who are fully vaccinated can spend time indoors with people who are unvaccinated, with no mask, if those who have not been inoculated are at low-risk for severe COVID-19.

To date, 9.2% of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated, while 17.7% have received at least one dose, the national public health institute said.

In response, a spokesperson for A4A – which represents major carriers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue – said the trade group will continue communicating with the CDC as the situation evolves, and described the new guidance as encouraging for the larger industry.

"Since the onset of this crisis, U.S. airlines have relied on science to help guide decisions as they continuously reevaluate and update their processes, procedures and protocols," a spokesperson for A4A said in a statement shared with Fox News on Monday. "We continue to work with the CDC and other appropriate authorities to ensure the implementation of travel policies and measures that prioritize the safety and wellbeing of all passengers and employees."

Since the pandemic began, they stressed, A4A’s member airlines have gone the extra mile with enhanced health and safety protocol to help stop the spread of COVID-19 during the entire travel journey, policies which will continue to be enforced.

"U.S. airlines have implemented multiple layers of measures aimed at preventing virus transmission onboard the aircraft, including strict face covering requirements, enhanced disinfection protocols and hospital-grade ventilation systems," the rep said. "In addition to implementing multiple layers of measures to mitigate the risk of transmission onboard, A4A member airlines proactively implemented pre-departure health-acknowledgement forms to encourage passengers to evaluate their own health prior to travel."

"We remain confident that this layered approach significantly reduces risk and are encouraged that science continues to confirm there is a very low risk of virus transmission onboard aircraft," they concluded.

In February, the powerful travel trade group announced its support for a voluntary, international contact tracing program for those entering the U.S. as another proactive step to make the high skies a safer place.

