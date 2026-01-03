Airlines cancel slew of Caribbean flights, are 'closely monitoring' situation amid Venezuela strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. airlines began canceling Caribbean flights early Saturday morning after the "large-scale attack" on Venezuela.

President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country — and will stand trial for criminal charges in New York.

Following the successful mission, the FAA issued a slew of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMS) over Venezuela as well as the Caribbean airspace, barring any flights without FAA approval.

The NOTAMs are set to last through late Saturday night. As of this writing, it is unclear if they will be extended.

The FAA directed Fox News Digital to the Department of War for comment.

Airports in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Barbados and Aruba are among the many impacted.

Some stranded holiday travelers are looking for a way home in the New Year.

"As a result of the FAA-mandated airspace closures in the Eastern Caribbean, American is adjusting its flight schedule for the region," an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

"We recognize the disruption these restrictions have on our customers and are doing all we can to take care of them, including providing additional flexibility for customers whose travel is affected," the spokesperson added.

Delta Air Lines issued a travel waiver for customers traveling to or from 13 impacted airports between Jan. 3-6.

"Delta teams continue to monitor the situation closely as the safety and security of our customers and people comes before all else," read their press release.

American Airlines issued a travel alert to 19 airports due to the "FAA airspace closure" in the Eastern Caribbean, offering change fee waivers.

"Due to international airspace restrictions affecting portions of the Caribbean, some commercial flights may be impacted," JetBlue announced in a travel alert.

JetBlue will waive change and cancel fees for travelers impacted.

About 16.8 million Americans visited the Caribbean in 2024, according to the Caribbean Tourism Organization.