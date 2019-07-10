Mom claims airline changed her seats and then tried to charge her $75 to sit with her toddler son

A mom from California is claiming that after an airline changed her seating assignment, they wanted to charge her an additional $75 so she could still sit next to her toddler son.

The alleged incident occurred before her flight with Sun Country Airlines from Providence, R.I., to San Diego. She claims that when she booked the tickets through a third-party website, she selected two seats next to each other.

The mother, who would only give her first name, Aliss, to news outlets, claims that when she got to the airport, her seating assignment had been changed, ABC 10 reports. When she tried to get her seat changed, the airline allegedly tried to charge her an additional $75.

“I can’t pay that,” she told ABC 10. “What else can we do? And she said, well for $22 I can move you guys in a row front and back of each other. I said that doesn’t help my problem. He’s still not sitting next to me.”

Fortunately, another passenger agreed to give up their seat so that Aliss could sit next to her son. Her problems, however, were far from over. Aliss claims that her flight was delayed over 9 hours. According to her, the airline offered passengers $200 vouchers for the delay.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Sun Country Airlines said, “We apologize for her recent experience with Sun Country. This was not the level of service we aim to provide, as it is our policy that children always be seated with an adult on the itinerary at no cost.

"We have followed up with our airport staff to ensure our policy is being carried out correctly. We have issued a full refund to the passenger for the fees incurred at the counter related to the seat assignment. We were also able to ensure two seats were assigned next to one another on her return flight. Our team has resent the $200 vouchers from the flight delay to the email we have on file, and we are adding an additional $100 voucher for the inconvenience.”