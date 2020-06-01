Airline captain asks people to 'buy airline tickets' like they 'bought toilet paper'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This pilot wants airline tickets to be the new toilet paper... kind of.

When news of the coronavirus pandemic first hit North America, reports of panic-buying started to spread, with toilet paper apparently being one of the most sought-after items. This led to a temporary shortage of the normally easy-to-find household necessity.

Unfortunately, not all businesses saw an increase in sales. The airline industry, for example, has been hit hard by the pandemic. Now, as businesses are starting to reopen, some airline workers clearly are hoping that things get busy again.

Chris Pohl, a captain with Virgin Atlantic, shared an image on his Instagram page that showed him holding up a sign that read, “Buy airline tickets like you bought toilet paper.”

In the photo’s caption, he explained, “I have been following Dude with a Sign since I started on Instagram and I saw Pilot Charlotte posted a similar message. I put them together to make my own version.”

He then asked his followers to “re-post and pass this message to everyone you know, because it’s real. We need the world to start booking tickets, which will allow airlines to fill aircraft and get us all flying again. The only thing holding us back, is you; our loyal customers/passengers, without you, we’re grounded. Let’s get the world flying again.”

So far, the post has received over 4,300 likes on Instagram.

The post also received several comments from people telling Pohl the reasons why they were buying plane tickets, which included major events such as weddings but also included general vacations.

One user joked, “If you give me nine tickets for $4.38 then yes. But seriously I hope virgin Atlantic stays afloat, I've got a holiday paid for and waiting.”