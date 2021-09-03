Expand / Collapse search
REAL ESTATE
Published

Stay in this new Airbnb owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines

The new Texas home is located on the grounds of the Hillcrest Estate property

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
If you just can't get enough of Chip and Joanna Gaines, there's a new way to connect with the famous "Fixer Upper" couple. 

Their newest Magnolia home, Hillcrest Cottage, is available on Airbnb. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Hoda Kotb hosts a TODAY Show Radio event with Magnolia's Chip and Joanna Gaines at SiriusXM Studios on July 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Waco, Texas home is located on the grounds of the Hillcrest Estate property. 

According to the Airbnb listing, the "charming" one bed, one bath home was once a carriage house for Hillcrest Estate. There's also an office nook and a private patio. 

"This makes it the perfect getaway for a party of two, or if you’re stopping through town and need a restful place to retreat," the description reads.

Amenities include a private backyard and an indoor fireplace. 

The couple is identified as "superhosts" on the Airbnb site, which should come as no surprise at all to their fans. 

September prices range from $395 to $445 per night. 

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.