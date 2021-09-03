Stay in this new Airbnb owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines

If you just can't get enough of Chip and Joanna Gaines, there's a new way to connect with the famous "Fixer Upper" couple.

Their newest Magnolia home, Hillcrest Cottage, is available on Airbnb.

The Waco, Texas home is located on the grounds of the Hillcrest Estate property.

According to the Airbnb listing, the "charming" one bed, one bath home was once a carriage house for Hillcrest Estate. There's also an office nook and a private patio.

"This makes it the perfect getaway for a party of two, or if you’re stopping through town and need a restful place to retreat," the description reads.

Cozy, relaxing, and just right for a solo trip or a getaway for two: Hillcrest Cottage, our newest vacation rental. Head to https://t.co/CVto9x0pik for a closer look and to book your stay! #VisitMagnolia pic.twitter.com/i55tN6jQTt — visitmagnolia (@visitmagnolia) September 3, 2021

Amenities include a private backyard and an indoor fireplace.

The couple is identified as "superhosts" on the Airbnb site, which should come as no surprise at all to their fans.

September prices range from $395 to $445 per night.