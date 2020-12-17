Airbnb, Mariah Carey hosting one-night stay above Times Square in geodesic dome

As she’s made abundantly clear for the last 26 years, all Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is you. But for New Year’s, she apparently wants to be your Airbnb host.

Carey, together with Airbnb and Nasdaq, will be "hosting" a one-night-only event on New Year’s Eve, where one lucky couple will ring in 2021 high above Times Square in their very own geodesic dome.

"2020 has been a year, and it is safe to say most of us are waiting patiently for the countdown to the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square," reads the booking announcement from Airbnb. "To honor the strength and resilience we’ve seen and felt around the world from New Yorkers, Airbnb and Nasdaq are offering locals the chance to call Times Square home for just one night under the New Year’s Eve Ball – a spectacular night all to themselves!"

Included with the one-night stay are several other perks, such as views of the Times Square Alliance’s planned New Year’s concerts, a $5,000 shopping credit to use on New Year’s Eve, a bunch of sparkly 2021 swag, dinner (and dessert) prepared by a personal chef, access to an indoor lounge, and, of course, a "virtual personal greeting" from Mariah Carey herself.

Airbnb is also assuring the lucky guests that the clear dome where they’ll spend the night – which is situated on Nasdaq’s terrace, and includes a bed and seating area – will also be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines prior to New Year’s Eve, using Airbnb’s enhanced cleaning protocol.

However, the booking opportunity – which is "not a contest," as Airbnb stresses – is only open to New York City residents.

"Life in New York City in 2020 was defined by the resiliency and sacrifices made by frontline workers – and people across the globe were inspired by the bravery and contributions of these everyday heroes," writes Airbnb in the booking announcement, adding that the company is also planning to make a $250,000 contribution to the 1199 Seiu National Benefit Fund to help its frontline workers with access to child care and youth programs.

Anyone interested in a dome-based stay in NYC’s Times Square can request to book it for just $21 when it becomes available on Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. EST.