Airbnb adds age restrictions to prevent unauthorized house parties

The party’s over… depending on your age.

Airbnb recently announced new steps it is taking in order to prevent unauthorized house parties from being thrown using the platform. After testing out the initiative in Canada, the company announced that it will be implementing certain age restrictions on the app.

The company announced on its website that users under the age of 25 will not be able to rent out entire houses in their local area. The statement clarifies that these users will still be able to book any type of listing outside of their local area.

The post states, “The overwhelming majority of guests treat Airbnb listings like they’re in their own homes and neighborhoods, and 99.95% of trips on Airbnb have no safety-related issues reported. But given the scale at which the Airbnb platform operates, we want to continue investing in solutions to get that percentage as close as possible to 100%.”

According to Airbnb, the age restrictions were originally tested in Canada and the number of unauthorized parties booked by younger guests “experienced a meaningful drop.”

“There will always be people who work to find ways around our trust and safety protections, and we know that people over the age of 24 are perfectly capable of booking a home for the wrong reasons, too,” the post continues. “But based on the positive impact this policy has had on unauthorized parties booked by guests under 25, we believe this is the right action to continue to protect the safety of our community.”

Airbnb clarified that guests under the age of 25 who have three positive reviews and no negative reviews will be exempt from this restriction. Also, all guests under the age of 25 will still be able to book private rooms and hotel rooms without any change.