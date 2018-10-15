Air India flight attendant falls from plane as she prepares for boarding

A flight attendant sustained multiple injuries after falling out of an airplane as she prepared for boarding.

Harsha Lobo, 52, was on an Air India flight at Mumbai Airport getting ready to depart for Delhi on Monday morning when the incident occurred, the BBC reports.

Lobo was first treated at the airport before being transported to the hospital for further medical care.

"She is conscious and well-oriented but has sustained compound (open) fracture of right lower leg bones and multiple blunt injuries," an airport official was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper.

Air India said it is investigating the accident and released the following statement on the matter:

"In an unfortunate incident, one of our cabin crew (members), Harsha Lobo, fell down on the tarmac from the Boeing-777 aircraft door while closing it," the airline said.

This isn’t the first time an airline employee has fallen out of an aircraft.

Last year, a flight attendant from China Eastern Airlines fell out of a Boeing 737-800 and onto the tarmac at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Guangdong, China, suffering several bone fractures and bruises. She was immediately rushed to the hospital.