Florida middle school allegedly calls out student for wearing GOP shirt, dressing as 'Republican nerd'

A middle school student in Florida was allegedly asked to turn his T-shirt inside out after dressing like a “Republican nerd” during Spirit Week.

The unnamed Jacksonville student chose to wear a red shirt with a white and blue Republican elephant logo to Kirby-Smith Middle School last week during the school’s “Nerd Day,” News4Jax reports.

“It was Nerd Day, so he wanted to be a Republican nerd,” the student's mother said to News4Jax.

Her son went to school wearing the outfit, but when he returned home, he said a member of the faculty told him to turn the shirt inside out.

The outraged mother said she wanted to know why the school had asked her son to turn his shirt around, when it did not appear to violate the dress code.

The Duval County Public School’s dress code prohibits students from wearing “any clothing or display any items which are obscene, profane, suggestive or derogatory to others,” as well as nothing promoting “illegal substances or which create an atmosphere which may incite inflammatory behavior.”

The school agreed with the mother that her son had not violated the dress code and reported to News4Jax that the student did not receive a dress code violation for the shirt.

According to the spokesperson for the school district, the staff member suggested the student turn his shirt inside out after discussing the student dress code. However, the staff member did not see the student turn his shirt inside out and did not pursue the matter further after the conversation.

The school reportedly called the student’s family to apologize.

The student’s mom told News4Jax that her son will likely wear the shirt to school again.

A representative for the Duval County Public School did not immediately return a request for comment.