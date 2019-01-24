5 ways you're setting yourself up to ruin your spring break vacation

A year ago, I wrote about ways to really mess up a spring break trip, and a lot of people seemed to like it — or at least they enjoyed reading about other folks’ dumb mistakes. Fortunately, people keep screwing up (including yours truly), so I thought it was time for an update.

That said, here's where we all go wrong before spring break:

1. You totally ignore the big bargains

If you have your heart set on a particular destination, by all means, go. Just be sure to compare fares instead of going to a single airline site, even if it’s your favorite; the problem is, favorites don’t always have the cheapest fares, not even Frontier or Spirit. But back to destinations: Maybe you always thought places like London, Paris and Rome were out of reach. If so, you’re ignoring some big, big bargains. Here are just a few examples of round-trip fares from Ft. Lauderdale for travel in February, all found with an airfare comparison website.

London, $364

Paris, $389

Rome, $363

For comparison’s sake, the cost of a February flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Missoula, Montana will set you back $447 round-trip. This doesn’t mean don’t go to Missoula, it just means don’t give up on a dream trip to Europe because you assume it’ll cost too much. It might be a steal. Note: All these fares were found using the deal-finding tool at FareCompare, but there are other services that can help.

2. You pack like you're wealthy

Want to look your best for spring break? Buy an extensive new wardrobe and pack it in a great big suitcase.

Alright, that was actually a tip for throwing your money away. You see, checking a big bag costs around $30 each way on many airlines, and if the bag weighs 51 pounds or more, there’s an additional domestic overweight fee of $100 — each way — and $200 each-way for bags over 71 pounds. And again, overweight fees are in addition to regular checked-bag fees. So if you travel with a 50-plus pound bag, add an extra $260 round-trip to the cost of your ticket. A better way (and the one that wealthy people of my acquaintance follow) is to pack less and use a carry-on.

3. You set yourself up to be scammed

There are all kinds of traditional travel scams such as the kindly fellow who says, “Here, let me take your picture,” then runs off with your phone. But there are plenty of new ones, too. Visitors to the Big Apple have been sold discount tickets to ride the Staten Island Ferry only to learn the service is free. Then there are the pickpockets who gather wherever there are crowds of tourist, from the packed entrance to Notre Dame in Paris to the crowded confines of Manhattan subways.

Now, don’t get paranoid, just use your common sense. That means keeping valuables where others can’t reach them (no wallets in back pockets and no purses dangling from the backs of chairs) and don’t go down questionable-looking streets you’d avoid at home. Be aware of what’s going on around you and you’ll be fine.

4. You go the airport too late, or you go to the airport too early.

It pays to get to the airport early, eapecially during a government shutdown, or the holidays, because lines will probably be longer at security. On the other hand, I know a fellow who went to the airport hours and hours early, fell asleep in his seat at the gate, and missed his flight. So please, if you think you might nap, set your phone alarm to wake you.

5. You touch the tray table

You’re on a plane and someone near you sneezes. Don’t panic — but do use some normal precautions so you won’t get sick, like washing your hands often and/or using a good hand sanitizer. Also, avoid touching tray tables and seatback pockets; they are among the germiest places on planes. Instead, hold your drink in your hand, use the free paper napkins, and keep your hands out of the seatback pocket unless you really are sick and need to grab an air-sickness bag.