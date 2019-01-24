Large emotional support dog on flight goes viral

Now that’s a good dog.

One friendly looking emotional support dog has gone viral on social media, after video footage of the large Alaskan Malamute pup regally seated next to their owner for the duration of a China Southern Airlines flight made waves on Facebook.

A 13-second video starring the anonymous dog hit the Internet Tuesday — and fans evidently couldn’t get enough. As of Thursday noon E.T., the clip had been viewed over 5,400 times.

According to the South China Morning Post, a rep for the airline confirmed that the pooch is a verified emotional support animal and had been approved to travel on the flight.

Though the identity of both the pup and its owner remain unclear, the Alaskan Malamute surely kept its companion in good spirits through their time in the high skies.

In the clip, the leashed dog sits quietly in a seat of its own, looking around and taking in the sights of the commercial cabin.

The American Kennel Club describes the Alaskan Malamute as “an affectionate, loyal, and playful but dignified dog” known as an “immensely strong, heavy-duty worker of spitz type.”

According to the organization, the breed often grows to be at least 23 inches tall, weighing at least 75 pounds.

