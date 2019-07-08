Man gets caught with unassembled 3D printed gun at airport

It turns out, it’s not ok to bring gun parts onto a plane, even if they aren't assembled and 3D printed.

A man from Kansas learned this the hard way at LaGuardia Airport on July 3rd. He was reportedly stopped by a TSA officer when he tried to pass the pieces in his bag through the airport security X-ray machines.

The pieces were discovered in the man’s roller bag, Fox 5 reports. The components were reportedly disassembled at the time, although that didn’t make it ok to bring on a plane. While the man was eventually allowed to fly, he was not allowed to bring the gun body and trigger with him on the plane.

JETSTAR FLIGHT DELAYED BY TURTLE SLOWLY CROSSING TARMAC

He was reportedly not arrested since the components did not make a full gun.

In a statement to Fox News, a TSA spokesperson said, “Transportation Security Administration officers at LaGuardia Airport stopped a Kansas resident from bringing the trigger and body of a 3D printed handgun past the security checkpoint on Wednesday, July 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“A TSA officer spotted the main component of the handgun as the man’s roller bag entered the checkpoint X-ray machine,” the statement continued. “The item was confiscated by TSA and the man, a resident of Leawood, Kan., in Johnson County, was permitted to catch his flight without his gun.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While it may seem obvious, the TSA wanted to remind everyone which items are not permitted on the planes. “Handguns and handgun parts are prohibited past airport security checkpoints, including 3D imprinted guns,” the spokesperson confirmed. “Passengers are encouraged to use the “What Can I Bring” tool on tsa.gov prior to traveling to ensure they do now have any prohibited items in their carry-on or checked bags.”